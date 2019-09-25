National Hunting and Fishing Day highlights conservation work

You can celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 28 by enjoying all the state has to offer and make a difference as well.

Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World, has one of the planet’s largest coral reefs, contains one of the nation’s largest wildlife management area systems and boasts abundant hunting, fishing, boating and wildlife viewing opportunities. Conserving all this takes effort, time and funding – support hunters and anglers help provide.

“On National Hunting and Fishing Day, we want to recognize our sportsmen and women who are critical to conservation efforts,” said Eric Sutton, Executive Director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “We should all take some time to appreciate the natural wonders our state has to offer, thank those that conserve them and make an effort to support conservation ourselves. I appreciate the continued leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis as we prioritize environmental issues.”

The Governor issued a proclamation to highlight this day.

Here are some significant ways outdoor enthusiasts have been involved in conservation recently and things you can also do:

Participating in a youth python roundup, the Python Action Team and other efforts to remove invasive Burmese pythons.

Promoting coral conservation when diving and boating and spreading the word through the Florida Coral Crew.

Removing invasive lionfish.

Reporting nonnative fish and wildlife.

Contributing to largemouth bass conservation by documenting and submitting catches 8 pounds or larger to TrophyCatch.

Conserving marine fisheries by submitting saltwater fish photos on Catch a Florida Memory.

Providing funding for state agencies through the federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program by purchasing hunting and fishing licenses via GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at a local retailer, and firearms, ammunition, fishing gear, archery equipment or motorboat fuel. For 2019, Florida received over $12 million, as determined by a national survey about fishing, hunting and boating activities.

Generating almost $10 billion for the state’s economy and over 125,000 jobs.

Buying specialty license plates.

Donating to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

Learn more about these and other efforts at MyFWC.com.