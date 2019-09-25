McGowan obit

Chassidy Leann McGowan, age 19, of Roopville, GA passed away September 21, 2019.

She was born September 11, 2000 in Jackson County, Florida to Jennifer Courtney Sebastian. She was a Heard County High School graduate.

Chassidy is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Parsons.

She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Jennifer Hudgins of Roopville; sister, Brittney Parsons of Roopville; brother, Joey Parrish of Roopville; half-sisters, Paige McGowan and Khloe McGowan both of Jacksonville, FL; half-brother, Jason McGowan of Jacksonville, Fl; maternal grandparents, Richard and Wanda Sebastian of Marianna, FL; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be 2 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Sebastian Cemetery in Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.