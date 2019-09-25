Bryan obit

Teresa G. Bryan, age 70 of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on December 26, 1948 to the late Frank and Ruth (Morris) Barnett in Lexington, KY.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Bryan and husband Terry of Orlando, FL, daughters, Christine Shirah and husband Carl of Chipley, FL, Katherine Shirah and Donny Johnson of Chipley, FL, Kelley Adams and husband Joey of Columbus, GA, Vickie Holt and husband Brad of Chipley, FL, seven grandchildren, Bo Yon, CJ Shirah and wife Codi, Randy Shirah, Megan Shirah and Ricky Mauffray, Johnny Johnson, Edward DelRio, Kira Adams, Asher Holt, Avery Holt, five great grandchildren, Alainah Yon, Brailynn Mauffray-Shirah, Peyton Shirah, Parker Shirah and Hunter Shirah,

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Grace and Glory Worship Center with Reverend Debbie Williams officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is entrusted with arrangements.

