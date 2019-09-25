BCF announces Annual Missions Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the Annual Missions Conference scheduled for Monday, October 7, through Wednesday, October 9, highlighting the theme of “Thinking Back, but Moving Forward.” BCF faculty, students, and staff will join with representatives from different Mission agencies and local mission participants as they challenge attendees during the three-day annual event.

Every year, Missions Conference Coordinator and Chair of the Theology Division Richard Elligson in coordination with BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, invites passionate speakers to share their heart for missions with conference attendees. This year’s guest speakers will include Dr. Tommy Green, Executive Director – Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention on Monday and Tuesday, and Myles Dowdy, Missions and Ministries – Lead Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention on Wednesday.

During the conference, over twenty-five mission agencies will be set up in the BCF Wellness Center with displays providing information about their organizations and recruiting people for upcoming mission trips. Representatives from the Florida Baptist Convention and numerous missionaries will be available to answer any questions that come to mind throughout the conference. BCF students continue to be involved with mission projects, many of which are discovered during the Annual Missions Conference.

The Missions Conference will begin Monday, October 7, at 10:00 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel located at the very center of the BCF campus. Green will be bringing that first message utilizing that forward theme after the storm. That evening, dinner will be provided by the Florida Baptist Convention in the college dining facility, the Deese Center. On Tuesday, October 8, the conference will continue with another great service in the chapel followed by lunch served by the feeding unit of the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Team. Later that evening, there will be a Missions Roundtable discussion held in the BCF Wellness Center, led by Elligson. The Missions Roundtable is an opportunity to discuss mission topics from a wide variety of different perspectives, in an informal setting. The Missions Conference will conclude with the last chapel service held on Wednesday, October 9, message by Dowdy.

Please make plans to attend the Annual Missions Conference at BCF on Monday, October 7, through Wednesday, October 9. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet missionaries from around the world and those right here in our state. Come see where the Lord is leading you or your church to serve next!

For more information on the Annual Missions Conference or mission degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.