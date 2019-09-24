Warrant service ends peacefully after subjects barricade residence

WESTVILLE, Fla. – Two subjects wanted for outstanding Okaloosa County warrants were arrested Monday, September 23, following a brief time of resisting arrest by barricading themselves inside a Westville residence.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 1473 Peak Road in Westville shortly before noon Monday in an attempt to serve warrants on two subjects who were at the residence, 37-year-old Rickey D. Shear of Cullman, Alabama and 44-year-old Jennifer L. Whisman of Crestview.

Whisman, who was standing on the front porch of the home when the deputies arrived, immediately ran into the residence and locked herself inside.

Additional deputies arrived on scene to assist, and entry was made into the residence, during which time Shear and Whisman were both taken into custody.

Shear is a sex offender who had warrants out of Okaloosa County for failure to register as a sex offender.