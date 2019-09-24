Three charged in two separate drug arrests

WESTVILLE, Fla. – Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested three subjects in two unrelated cases in Westville between Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21.

A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Highway 90 East and Highway 179-A around 7:45 p.m. Friday, September 20, only to have the vehicle disregard the deputy’s emergency lights and continue its path of travel, during which time the deputy observed bags being thrown from the passenger side.

The vehicle came to a stop two miles down the road, and the deputy was able to make contact with the driver, 52-year-old Rachel L. Chancey and her passenger, 39-year-old Phillip D. Weeks, both of Bonifay.

Chancey was placed into custody on charges of fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer, and Weeks was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and tampering with evidence after advising the deputy he had thrown marijuana from the vehicle.

Once inside the Holmes County Jail, a female member of jail staff discovered Chancey to have a bag of methamphetamine hidden in her person. Chancey was further charged with possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

A Caryville woman was arrested as the result of another traffic stop that took place in the area of Highway 179 and Sod Road shortly before 10 p.m. the following evening.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 49-year-old Nancy Rosetta Thomas and noticed the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Thomas gave the deputy consent to conduct a search, during which he recovered two baggies containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, a syringe that held a liquid which was also positive for methamphetamine, a baggie containing a cotton swab and a spoon, and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette.

Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.