Steverson obit

Mr. Andrew ‘Andy’ Lee Steverson, age 59, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 23, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born January 26, 1960 in Munich, Germany.

Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Pattison Steverson.

Andy is survived by one son, Brandon Walker of Chipley, FL; three daughters, Alison Peterson of Chipley, FL, Chelsea Russ and husband Taylor of Chipley, FL and Jenna Shelley and husband Kaegan of Hattiesburg, MS; his father, Leroy Steverson and wife Teen of Bonifay, FL; five brothers, Jimmy Steverson and wife Lisa of Bonifay, FL, Billy Steverson and wife Terri of Bonifay, FL, Dan Steverson and wife Chris of Crestview, FL, Paul Steverson and wife Brooke of Bonifay, FL, Adam Steverson and wife Vicki of Bonifay, FL; eight grandchildren, Reese, Alissa, Avery, Trenton, Kameron, Emerson, Brynlee and Dalton; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Ed Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church.