Schack obit

Martin K. Schack, age 77, died peacefully on September 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born January 25, 1942 and raised in Greenwood, Florida. Martin was raised in a dairy farming family, graduated from Greenwood High School in 1960, and attended Chipola Jr. College before joining the Navy. He served four years as an electronics technician where he met his other brother, Wally Huston, with whom he later bought Webster’s TV and added a Radio Shack/TV & Appliance warehouse. He met his wife through mutual friends, married her on August 24, 1968, and settled in Marianna.

Martin enjoyed watching football and Westerns from his recliner, eating at Grady’s Seafood on Wednesday night, and buying guns. He enjoyed traveling with his family and grandchildren who were the highlight of his life. He was previously a member of the “Fearsome Foursome”, a group of golfing buddies that included Woody Hatcher, Sonny Dean, and Wally Huston, who toured golf courses and no doubt entertained all who encountered their group. Martin also enjoyed lunches out with his wife and Diane Brunner, with their light spirited conversations.

He is preceded in death by his parents, M. A. and Helen Schack, and his brother, William (Linda) Schack.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Aggie; his daughters, Anna (John) Brunner and Merian Schack (Joseph Retherford); his sister, Celeta (Jimmy) Ditty; brothers, Charlie (Jean) Schack and Wally (Linda) Huston; nieces, Beth (Robert) Reiff, Sue Schack, Caryn (Johnny) Good, and Lori (Michael) Ward; nephews, Andy (Michelle) Schack, Jason (Joanna) Schack, and David (Tami) Huston; and his beloved grandchildren, Rick Brunner, Anna Beth Milton, Virginia Milton, and Caroline Brunner.

Following a private graveside service, the family will host a celebration of life at the Schack home on Sunday, September 29th from 4:00-6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite local charity.