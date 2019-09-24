Patrick obit

Logan Walker Patrick, age 29 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 20, 2019.

Logan was born in Tallahassee, Florida on November 10, 1989 to Jimmy Patrick and Lora Mehringer. Logan loved fast cars, the outdoors, and was an avid Florida Gator fan. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and was a very proud father to his children and uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Patrick.

He is survived by his mother: Lora Mehringer of Tallahassee, Florida; wife: Christina Patrick of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Elan Parrish and Luke Waker Patrick; two brothers: James Cole (Ashley) of Alford, Florida, Chris Patrick of Grand Ridge, Florida; three sisters: Alaina Mehringer (Keegan) of Crawfordville, Florida, Sandra Patrick of Grand Ridge, Florida, Megan Clore of Tallahassee, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 10A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Chipola Cemetery in Altha, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.