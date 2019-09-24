Dunn statement on Democrats’ impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House will move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:

“Speaker Pelosi has finally laid her cards on the table with the opening of a baseless impeachment inquiry. For once she is being honest about the Democrats’ agenda of taking down President Trump at all costs. For months the House has repeatedly voted on do-nothing bills solely to target the president – accomplishing nothing of substance – instead of tackling the issues that are facing hardworking Americans. Democrats want to waste time and money bowing down to the progressive wing of their party and continue the witch hunt against President Trump. I hope the American people will see this stunt for what it is – the Democrats’ decision to choose political theatre over the welfare of this great nation.”