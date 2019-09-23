Lewis obit

Mr. Alex Lewis, age 86, of Bristol, Florida passed away September 16, 2019 at Calhoun Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida. He was born July 24, 1933 in Bonifay, Holmes County, Florida to the late Calvin David Lewis and Effie Lou Sizemore Lewis.

In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. Lewis; three brothers, Johnny Green Lewis, Bonnard Lewis, Robert Lewis, two sisters, Wilma Lewis and Mary Nell Lewis.

Mr. Lewis is survived by three children, Walter Lewis and wife Angela of Dade City, FL, William ‘Bill’ Lewis and wife Louise of Bossier City, LA and Laura Lewis of Dade City, FL; two step-children, Lonnie Yates and wife Carole of Davenport, FL and Sherrie Yates of Jacksonville, FL.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the New Bayview Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Holmes County Florida. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, FL.