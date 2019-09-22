Scarecrow contest winners announced

submitted by Gweneth Collins

The sun was shining and the breeze was blowing Saturday, September 21, on over 20 scarecrow entries at the 8th annual Crafty ‘Crows Scarecrow Building Contest and Arts & Crafts Fair which was held downtown on the green at the Washington County Historical Society.

The annual event is sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society. It was a beautiful day for wandering around in the scarecrow field, shopping with over 25 arts and craft vendors. Visitors also enjoyed browsing through the museum, eating funnel cakes, making a craft with the kids, and gathering a few goodies from the farmers at the Farmers Market. Even Santa…and his brother…made a special appearance with their misses!

The entries were very creative and really showed off our local scarecrow building talent! Winners of the contest were announced by Garden Club President Debbie Mitchell and were as follows:

Adult 1st Place – Keep It Scarecrowy by Chelle Odom

Adult 2nd Place – Crow Removal Service by Sharon Holmes

Youth 1st Place – Farmer Jeff by Washington County Livestock Club

Youth 2nd Place – Homeschool Pre-K Kids by Treasures Homeschooler Group

Business 1st Place – Smiling Sam by Downtown Dental/Dr. Sasha Minor

Business 2nd Place – Judy & Pearl by Magnolia Lace Salon & Boutique/Ashlee Hayes

People’s Choice – Cecil by Wisefly Auto Glass

Garden Club Special – Crow Removal Service by Sharon Holmes

Recycling – Mr. Pickle by Sliced Deli

Most Unusual – Pernicious Race of Little Odious Crows by Washington Co. Historical Society

Scariest – Cecil by Wisefly Auto Glass

Most Patriotic – Smiling Sam by Downtown Dental/Dr. Sasha Minor

Sweetest – Frenchie by Pam Morzos

Most Traditional – Homeschool Farmer Man by Treasures Homeschooler Group

Funniest – Crowy Cap Caws-metics by Kim Patterson/Mary Kay Cosmetics

Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins remarked, “This was the perfect day to be outside – not too hot and a little breezy. The scarecrow builders really outdid themselves! We are so pleased with the entries and look forward to even better – and more – entries next September.”

Museum Director Dorothy Odom was pleased to show off several new displays featured in the museum. “We’ve made quite a few changes over the summer months. The caboose is looking good, our Creek Indian artifacts are now in the main museum, and several of our larger items are actually installed in the rafters of the farmers market and on the sides of the building! We’re always open from 10AM until 2PM on Fridays and other days by appointment – just give me a call at 638-0358.”

If you are interested in learning about Chipley Garden Club’s other activities and projects, please contact Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.