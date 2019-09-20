Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U. S. 90- Motorists can expect daytime lane closures as crews perform drainage improvements.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signs are in place to direct traffic through the detour.

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Crews continue deck work on the new bridge. Valee Road remains closed and traffic detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Washington County:

I-10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to East of S.R. 77- Crews continue paving the final layer of asphalt and installing guardrail. Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 27.

I-10 Resurfacing from East of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Crews will be placing embankment, installing high tension cable barrier and guardrail, and paving. Shoulder and lane closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.