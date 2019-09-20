SR 79 widening efforts to begin in Vernon

Crews will begin placing traffic control devices and barrier wall along State Road (S.R.) 79 through the city of Vernon in Washington County the week of Monday, Sept. 23. These efforts are in preparation for construction of a temporary road that will be built to shift traffic as crews widen travel lanes through the area. Construction activities to build the temporary road are expected to take about two weeks.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County.

Drivers will experience day and nighttime traffic disruptions as paving progresses from south of the city of Vernon near Cook Circle to Court Avenue. Traffic directional signs, and variable message boards will be on site to direct traffic. Crews anticipate shifting traffic to the temporary pavement the early part of October.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.