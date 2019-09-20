Sheffield obit

Mrs. Melissa Dawn Sheffield, age 53, of Vernon, Florida passed away September 20, 2019 at her home. She was born September 27, 1965 in South Bend, Indiana.

Mrs. Sheffield was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Wayne Fry, her mother, Zelda Marie Holestead Fry and a brother, Raymond Fry.

Mrs. Sheffield is survived by her husband, Glenn Shelton Sheffield of Vernon, FL; four children, Brandon Sheffield of Vernon, FL, ShanaRay Sheffield of Vernon, FL, Chavet Paridon and husband, Jason of Sunny Hills, FL and Anthony Sheffield and Dianna of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Kenneth Fry of IN; one sister, Debbie Johansen of OK.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date