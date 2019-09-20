Griffin arrested on weapon and drug charges

Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to an area of 5th Street and Maybell Way on September 16. Dispatch had received a call stating that there was a black male walking in this area with a gun on his hip.

Once in the area, officers were advised that the subject was laying in a yard. Officers contacted a subject sitting on the front steps of a residence. While approaching the subject, officers identified the subject as Brandic Griffin of Chipley. They also observed a bag falling from the steps to the left side of the subject.

Griffin was asked if he had a firearm on his person, and he stated that he did not have a firearm. When the officer asked Griffin to stand up so he could pat him down, Griffin immediately became argumentative. Griffin finally stood up and the officer could see a bulge in the front of his pants. Before the officer could say anything, Griffin began reaching in the front of his pants removing a firearm. The officer was able to gain control of the firearm and Griffin was placed under arrest.

After further investigation and search of Griffin, it was found that the residence where Griffin was found was not his residence, and the home owners did not know Griffin was on the property.

Found in Griffin’s possession was a bag with a crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, 10 shotgun shells.

Griffin was asked if he had a concealed carry permit, and he stated that he did not. Griffin was transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with:

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of Weapon Short Barreled Gun Rifle or Machine Gun

Control Substance w/o Prescription

Narcotic Equip-Possession