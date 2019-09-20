GIS mapping update to begin next week

HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware that a new Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping project will begin Monday.

A representative with GIS partner, Akimeka, LLC, will be conducting fieldwork in Holmes County the week of September 23. The GIS analyst will have their HCSO Vendor Identification displayed on their person, and their vehicle will be marked with the HCSO “Mapping & Addressing” magnets.

“This work is part of a large-scale HCSO project to continue to increase 911 location accuracy for Holmes County, required for Next Generation 911 and the soon coming Text to 911,” said Communications Division Director, Lt. Clint Smith. “HCSO will always strive for the latest in technology to continually improve the safety of the citizens and visitors of Holmes County.”

Akimeka, LLC was contracted using State 911 grant funds obtained by HCSO. If you have any questions about this project, please contact Lt. Clint Smith at (850) 547-7421.

For more information on this project, refer to the following links:

https://www.nena.org/page/NG911_Project

https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/what-you-need-know-about-text-911

@911NENA911

@FLNENA

https://www.akimeka.com/