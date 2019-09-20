Dunham obit

Harold Dunham, age 54 of Sneads, passed from this life on September 17, 2019 after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Harold was born on November 2, 1964 in Chattahoochee, Florida to Glynn H. Dunham Sr. and Sally Land. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Harold worked for West Florida Electric as the Manager of Operations for the Sneads District. He was a member of El Bethel Assembly of God in Grand Ridge, Florida and also served on the Church Board. He was also a Board Member for the Blountstown Chamber of Commerce.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Eugene and Audrey Dunham; father and mother in law: Buford and Helen Fowler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kim Dunham of Sneads, Florida; two sons: Garrett Dunham and wife Casey of Bristol, Florida, Taylor Dunham and wife Samantha of Grand Ridge, Florida; father: Glynn Dunham and wife Louise of Sneads, Florida; mother: Sally Barrick and husband Marvin of Bascom, Florida; brother: Tim Benton and wife Dawn of Marianna, Florida; sister: Sharon Dunham of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren: Whitley Dunham, Conner Hall, Savanna Dunham, and Madison Dunham.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Monday, September 23, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God in Grand Ridge, Florida with Rev. Clinton Howell, Ty Peel, Bob McDaniel, and Donnie Worley officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God Church in Grand Ridge, Florida. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the El Bethel Assembly of God Mission Fund.