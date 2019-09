Chipley High School hosted Baker and Blountstown in a tri-match volleyball event on Monday, September 16. In the first match, Blountstown defeated Baker 25-23 and 25-16. In the second match, Baker defeated Chipley 25-6 and 25-13. In the final match, Blountstown defeated Chipley 25-13 and 25-17.

On Tuesday, September 17, Chipley hosted Holmes County High School Lady Blue Devils and the Lady Tigers won three out of four games: 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18.