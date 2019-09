There will be an appreciation service for First Lady Katherleen Nelson at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 816 Sunday Road, on Saturday, September 28, at 5 p.m. Dr. Mary L. Sharpe, pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Brentwood, NY and sister, will be the preacher for the service. The theme will be “Walking in God’s Favor.” All are invited.

