Joyce C. King, 79 of Greenwood, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Mrs. Joyce was born in Geneva County, Alabama on January 18, 1940 to the late Delmos Gene Smith and Margaret Sanders Smith. Beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Joyce worked over the years as a long distant truck driver with Watkins Truckline, a mail carrier with Slocomb post office, dry cleaning and retired as CNA with the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital. Mrs. Joyce learned to play the piano at an early age where she played at New Hinson Baptist Church and also Providence Baptist Church. She was a member of the Lighthouse Community Church in Marianna.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the New Hinson Baptist Church with Sister Frances Dudley officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 9 a.m. until time of service.

Survived by her husband Bill King of Greenwood; two daughters Joyce Knight (Larry), Slocomb, AL, Deborah Keys (Earl), Quarryville, PA; four grandchildren James Metzger (Cassie), Stephanie Metzger, Tracey Forino (Jason), Jamie Keys; six great grandchildren Jason Harden, Charlie Hargrove, Richard Metzger, Erika Hassel, Mikayla McCamant, Ian McCamant.