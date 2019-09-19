FPTC to host FDLE CyberSecurity awareness seminar

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Florida Panhandle Technical College recently announced that they will host a Florida Department of Law Enforcement “C-SAFE Seminar” on Monday, October 7.

A similar seminar will be held in each of ten Florida counties during the month of October as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, addressing a wide range of cybersecurity issues.

Topics will include malicious software, social engineering, antivirus software, firewalls, passwords, email threats, frauds, and wired & wireless networks, and the event is open and free to the public, which is encouraged to attend.

“The average computer user needs to be aware of basic computer security practices including cyber hygiene,” says Martha Compton, director of FPTC. “We are proud to offer this free seminar as a way of letting local citizens know how they can be more safe in their computer practices.”

The seminar, presented by the FDLE, consists of three hours of instruction, followed by an hour of question-and-answer, and the audience is expected to be diverse and large.

“Almost anyone will benefit from this offering,” says Compton, “from those who use a computer as part of their job to casual users, and we are excited to be a part of this FDLE presentation.”

At present FPTC offers an extensive Networking, IT and CyberSecurity program, with ‘White Hat’ Hacking and counter-hacking techniques, a growth industry in this era of cybercrimes.

Over 35 degree and certification programs are currently offered by FPTC and the college enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, audio production, multi-media design, medical administrative assistant, photography, culinary, cosmetology, networking, drone technology, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

“We offer the ability to develop a career instead of settling for a job,” says Compton, “and our motto has been A Career in a Year for quite some time. We furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of well-paid jobs.”

For more information about this FDLE CyberSecurity seminar on October 7, 2019 from 1-5PM, call FPTC at 850-638-1180 Extension 302, and for more information about the programs offered at FPTC, visit www.FPTC.edu.