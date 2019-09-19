Felony arrests made during unrelated traffic stops

As the Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues a focus on drug activity within the county, several felony arrests were made during unrelated traffic stops in the past weeks.

Around 8:30 p.m. on August 13th, WCSO deputies stopped a vehicle near the Orange Hill Express in Chipley. The passenger, who was later identified as 30-year-old Cody Cheatham of Fountain was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a light bulb which was being used as a homemade pipe. The light bulb also contained methamphetamine.

Cheatham was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before noon on August 19th, a deputy stopped a truck for speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit while traveling on South Boulevard in Chipley.

The driver, 31-year-old Jonathan Bullard of Chipley, was caught on the deputy’s dash cam throwing a cellophane wrapper containing methamphetamine out of the truck’s passenger window during the stop.

Bullard was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and driving with a suspended license (3rd or subsequent offense), all of which are third degree felonies.

On August 20th, at approximately 8:20 p.m. a motorist identified as 31-year-old George Robert Repko of Bascom, FL, was stopped for speeding near I10 on S.R. 77.

During a search of the vehicle deputies located a bag containing a homemade “crack” pipe made of a 10mm socket with copper wire material inside. The socket was pre-loaded with crack cocaine.

Repko advised deputies he found the socket but kept it in the case he needed it. Repko was taken into custody and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On August 21st, deputies stopped a vehicle near Pate Pond Road on S.R. 79 in Vernon just before midnight.

During the stop, a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in deputies discovering six small bags of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Also located were multiple drug related items including a digital scale, glass pipes, and plastic straws, all of which contained methamphetamine residue.

The passenger, 30-year-old Jonathan Brooks, advised deputies all of the items belonged to him and was taken into custody on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On August 23rd, K9 Titan alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within a black Ford Ranger stopped by deputies on S.R. 77 near Clayton Road around 6:30 a.m. 30-year-old Kristen Hansen, who was a passenger of the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with the possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies located a glass pipe, “loaded” with methamphetamine, in Hansen’s purse.

During the early morning hours of August 24th, deputies stopped a white Ford Explorer near the intersection of S.R. 77 and Wells Avenue in Chipley. K9 Titan was deployed and again alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located a bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Both the driver, 35-year-old Joel Wood, and passenger 33-year-old Jay Hess were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hess, who had an outstanding warrant out of Holmes County, was also booked on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license.

On August 25th deputies responded to a residence in Sunny Hills in reference to a complaint of trespassing. Once on scene deputies received a tip that a black SUV had left the home prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The TIPS caller advised deputies the driver, 49-year-old James Hallman would be in possession of illicit drugs.

Deputies observed the vehicle pass by the home and conducted a traffic stop near Sunny Hills Blvd and Hancock Court.

K9 Jett was deployed during the stop and immediately alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle. Hallman was asked to step out of the vehicle, at which time the deputy instructed him to remain at the front of his patrol vehicle as he searched Hallman’s SUV. The search yielded no results but a plastic bag, which was not previously there, was observed between Hallman’s feet upon the deputy’s return. As the deputy reviewed the dash cam footage, Hallman could be seen pulling an item out of his pocket and dropping it near him before stomping it into the ground.

The substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine and Hallman was taken into custody on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

On August 26th, around 10:00 p.m., deputies stopped a station wagon near the Dollar General store in Sunny Hills. The driver, 57-year-old Kenneth Arnold, was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

During a search of the vehicle deputies located a black object floating inside a Mountain Dew can. Upon further investigation, the item was found to be a jewelry bag wrapped in black electrical tape. The jewelry bag contained a plastic bag of methamphetamine.

Deputies also located a plastic bag of methamphetamine in a cigarette pack that was removed from Arnold’s pocket.

Arnold was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine.