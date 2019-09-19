Davis obit

Mrs. Norma Jean Davis, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 18, 2019 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born December 28, 1941 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Davis, a son, Patrick Davis and a brother, Leon Grant.

Mrs. Davis is survived by five children, Teresa Martin, Catherine Hedlund, Michael Ziemba, Sandra Gunther and Miranda Hahn; one sister, Jeanette Weeks; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.