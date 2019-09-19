Bradley obit

Mr. Larry Joe Bradley, age 67, of Vernon, Florida passed away September 18, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida. He was born March 4, 1952 in Sacramento, California. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Homer Bradley and mother and stepfather, Lois and Richard Galland.

Mr. Bradley is survived by one daughter, Raven Bradley of Lumberton, TX and two sisters, Denise Armstrong and husband Coleman of Vernon, FL and Linda Bradley of San Jose, CA.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.