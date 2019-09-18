Phillips obit

Mr. Donald Houston Phillips, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 16, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born July 21, 1941 in Graceville, Florida.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mildred West, brother, Charles West, daughter, Donna Ashmore and two wives, Waunell ‘Nell’ Phillips and Dorothy Phillips.

Mr. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Catrina Hicks and husband Todd of Piedmont, SC; a step-son, Jimmy Strain of Pinkerton, AL; two brothers, James West of Havana, FL and Tommy West and wife Lois of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow with military honors in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.