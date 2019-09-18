Greer obit

David Martin Greer walked on from this world to the next on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Vernon, Florida, surrounded by the spirit of love. He was 70.

Mr. Greer loved the natural world and the beauty to be found in earth and sky. He enjoyed astronomy, reading science fiction, raising a garden to feed his family, and fishing and swimming in the rivers, lakes, bays and gulf of his native North Florida.

Drafted in the military at age 19, Mr. Greer served his country for two years on the Swiss and Russian borders during the Vietnam conflict.

Mr. Greer was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 199 for more than 30 years and took great pleasure in passing the knowledge of his trade on to a new generation of apprentices.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Sandra Bailey Greer; son David Martin Greer and wife Raquel Tan Greer; daughter Soni “Effie” Greer and wife Beth White; brothers Joseph Greer, Michael Greer and wife Jeannie Greer; sisters Mary Greene and husband Hank Greene, Phyllis Greer, and Jennifer Greer; grandchildren Derek, Dylan, David, Drew, and Danielle; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Wiseman Greer, Jr.; his father and mother, Ernest Wiseman Greer and Thetis Peterson Greer; and several angel grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 18, 2019, with Rev. Ernie Grey officiating at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, Florida. Visitation with the family will begin at 2pm, and the service will follow at 3pm