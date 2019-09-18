Gainey obit

Harold Eugene Gainey, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He fought a good fight and finished his race.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Erma Lee Gainey.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsie Taylor Gainey; and two children: daughter Mellody Gainey Hughes and husband Joel Hughes, and his son Chad Gainey and wife Gina Enfinger Gainey. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Jessica Gainey, Brittany Gainey Story and husband Bryan Story, Casey Gainey, and Jesse Gainey and wife Sydney Sabash Gainey. He was also the proud great grandfather to four great-grandchildren: Tanner Story, Grayson Martin, Ashton Martin, and Elizabeth Story.

He was a born again Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Chipley. Harold loved Jesus and his family. He never met a stranger and loved people.

He retired from The Florida Department of Transportation as a project manager after working several years as the Washington County Building Inspector. He was a proud member of the Orion Masonic Lodge #40.

In additional to spending time with his family, he also enjoyed carpentry and fishing.

The family will have a visitation at Brown Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a graveside service taking place at Glenwood Cemetery, Chipley, FL on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., with Reverend Mike Orr officiating.

The family has entrusted Brown Funeral Home with all arrangements, and family and friends may sign the online registry at brownfh.net.