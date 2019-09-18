Fall Festival is September 26

Chipola’s annual Fall Festival is Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Chipola Pool.

The Florida Lottery Bright Futures program is sponsoring the event. The Lottery will provide free giveaways. Students will be excused from classes to participate.

SGA has some great activities lined up for the day. There will be music, door prizes, and hotdogs and hamburgers for everyone. Several representatives from area universities will attend to share information about their colleges.

There will be relay and tug of war competitions between the clubs to see which one rules the campus.

Everything is free, so come join the fun. Call 718-2308 or come by the Student Activities Office, K-105.