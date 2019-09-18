Cast announced for Chipola’s “Miracle Worker”

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre director Charles Sirmon recently cast local actors in “The Miracle Worker.”

Actors include: Shelby Brock as Helen, Sarah Grace Lockard as Anne Sullivan, Phillip Bridges as Doctor, Caroline King as Kate, Drew Kelly as Captain Keller, Ella Goksen as Martha, Miles Goksen as Percy, Gwyneth Davis as Aunt Ev, Dorian Chancey as James Keller, Elijah Wells as Anagnos, Madison Smith as Miney, Julian Cope as Servant, Katee Brown and Chandler King as young Jimmie and Voices. Blind girls are played by: Kodibeth Bates, Emmalyn Johnson, Gracyn Johnson and Alysa Shaw.

The show will run Oct. 17-20. Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Oct. 3. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Oct. 20 matinee at 2 p.m. ACT Fund members may purchase tickets Sept. 26.

This classic tells the story of Anne Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Anne realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Anne’s success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: “water.”

Sirmon invites theatre fans to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund that offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, $25 (2 tickets); Patron, $50 (4 tickets), Benefactor, $75 (6 tickets), Angel, $100 (8 tickets) and Corporate Angel, $300 (12 tickets) with VIP seating at all levels. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre , or in person at the Box Office.

For information, call at 850-718-2420.