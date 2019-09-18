Carnley obit

Mr. Brandon Bruce Carnley, age 26, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away September 14, 2019. He was born November 14, 1992 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hughlon Carnley, maternal grandparents, Katherine and Samuel McCroan and step-father, Butch Payne.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Gayle McCroan Carnley of Wausau, FL; his father, Bruce Carnley of Graceville, FL; his wife, Ashley Eberhardt Carnley of Bonifay, FL; one son, Samuel James Carnley of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Joshua Carnley and wife Heather of Geneva, AL; two sisters, Monica Joiner and husband Eric of HI and Brittany Hill and husband Cody of Chipley, FL; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Carnley; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Rev. Shelly Chandler and Rev. Chris Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Bonifay.