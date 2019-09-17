Mary Eleanor Reeves Barrentine Love, 91, of Sneads, Florida, died September 16, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born March 7, 1928 in Cottonwood, Alabama. Mary was the fifth child of Donia Lenora and Lee Ander Reeves. She married Walter H. Barrentine on October 7, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1990. On December 6, 1993, Mary married Jesse James Love. He also preceded her in death on May 1, 2007.

Mary was known for her religious faith, her service to others, her love towards her family and friends, and her direct way of speaking. She enjoyed fishing, reading and cooking. Mary was a life time member of El Bethel Assembly of God Church.

Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Jimmie Reeves and four sisters, Ruby Ready of Panama City, Florida, Gladys Smith of Cottonwood, Alabama, Edna Smith of Cottonwood, Alabama, Mildred Jordan of Parker, Florida.

She is survived by her five children, Linda Doutre of Arlington, Texas, Wayne Barrentine of Sneads, Florida, Don Barrentine of Mobile, Alabama, Wanjenell Barrentine of Morganton, N.C., and Tim Barrentine of Tallahassee, Florida. Surviving sisters are Evelyn Wells of Panama City, Florida, Donia Merle Baxley of Plant City, Florida and Betty Jo Pegues of Bainbridge, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God Church with Reverend Clinton Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at El Bethel Assembly of God Church.

The family requests that donations be made to the local Emerald Coast Hospice, 3015 Jefferson Street, Suite C&E, Marianna, FL 32446.