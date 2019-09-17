L’Heureux obit

Edward T. L’Heureux of Chipley passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Edward was born February 6, 1950 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Robert and Rosemary (Martin) L’Heureux. After retiring from Praxair in Okeechobee, he moved to Chipley in 2010. Edward was a member of Faith Community Church located in Cottondale.

Survivors include his brothers Ernest L’Heureux of Chipley, Brian Oswalt and his wife Kathy of Jacksonville, his sisters Melissa L’Heureux of Altha, Jana Miller and her husband Jim of Marianna, Melissa Mercer of Blountstown, his nieces and nephews Teresa L’Heureux, Mike Miller and his wife Brittany and great nephews Callen and Easton, Crista Miller and great nephew Brandon Brown Jr., Daniel Alley, and Joshua Schneider.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.