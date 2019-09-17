Biloxi VA To Host National POW/MIA Recognition Day Observance

BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) will host a National Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Day observance Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. in the facility’s chapel, Bldg. 1, in Biloxi, Miss.

Event guest speakers include Jo Kirkendall, GCVHCS chaplain, and Theresa Gaser, the family member of a MIA service member. The hour-long observance is also scheduled to include remarks from Rikki Vidak, a former GCVHCS POW advocate, and GCVHCS Chaplains Joseph Brennan, Arthur Dawson and Steven Wichern.

“It’s extremely important that we remember those service members who endured hardships most of us can’t imagine,” Vidak said. “It’s our duty, honor and privilege as GCVHCS Veterans and employees to ensure that these service members are remembered and respected, and always appreciated for their sacrifices and service.”

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. In 1997, President Bill Clinton officially designated it as one of the six days per year that the POW/MIA flag is required to be flown at designated federal government locations.