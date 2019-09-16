Claude Wayne Ward, 73, of Marianna, Florida died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

He was born in Century, Florida on January 13, 1946 to Claude J. and Lena Ward. Claude enjoyed Western movies, refurbishing antique furniture, and fishing; but most of all, he loved his grandchildren dearly. Mr. Ward attended church at the Sanctuary in Marianna.

Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lena Ward; sister, Geraldine Carlise; daughter, Wendy Collins; and grandson, Owen Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrell L. Ward; three sons, Anthony (Starla) Ward; Ed (Jerica) Ward; and Billy (Jessica) Ward, all of Marianna, Florida; daughter, Kayla (Tommy) Lawrence, of Marianna; brother, Tommy Ward of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Wilma Enfinger, of Molino, Florida; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Sanctuary, Marianna, FL with Rev. Allen Biggs officiating. Interment will follow in Lipford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.