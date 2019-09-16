Pryor obit

Mrs. Lula Vaye Pryor, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 15, 2019 in Bonifay. She was born March 19, 1933 in Shelby, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thurman Hoyle, her mother, Florence Newton Hoyle, her son, James M. Sanders, her daughter, Ramona ‘Renny’ Jean Sanders Hood, three brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Pryor is survived by her three grandchildren, Travis Sanders, Jamie Sanders and Jessie Sanders; four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jylon, Kadence and Maddie; three brothers, Robert Hoyle, John Hoyle and Ernest Hoyle; two sisters, Thelma Hoyle and Mildred Nolting; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gully Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.