Lollie obit

Bonnie Jewel Lollie, age 73 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 15, 2019 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Bonnie was born on July 29, 1946 in Port St. Joe, Florida to Bronnie and Audrey Griffin Smith. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Wausau Community Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her father: Bronnie E. Smith; husband: Steve Lollie; son: Tony Dalton.

She is survived by her daughter: Mary Berry and Michael Oneal of Chipley, Florida; sons: Jody Dalton and Tammy of Graceville, Florida, Eugene Bass and Terry Slater of Panama City, Florida, Jimmy Dalton of Eastpoint, Florida; mother: Audrey Smith of Wewahitchka, Florida; sisters: Aritha Nowling of Eastpoint, Florida, Connie Hysmith of Wewahitchka; brother: Edward Smith of Bainbridge, Georgia; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida with Bro. Chris Burghoff, Bro. Bill Covington, and Bro. Joey Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Kinard, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dean & the staff of Nephrology Associates of Panama City, Florida for the care, compassion, and kindness they provided to Bonnie, as well as DaVita Dialysis Center, and Gulf Coast Medical Center.