Heroin seizure in Bay County

On Friday September 13, the Florida Highway Patrol seized nearly 2.5 kilograms of heroin in a traffic stop in Bay County.

Troopers working in the area of Highway 98 and the Hathaway Bridge, stopped a 2008 GMC Acadia SUV for speeding. During the course of the stop troopers noticed numerous criminal indicators and a Florida Highway Patrol K9 was used. Inside the vehicle, troopers located 2.5 kilograms of packaged heroin in a backpack.

At the time, three adults were arrested and transported to the Bay County Jail for charges of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute, and child neglect.

Three juveniles who were in the car at the time were turned over to the Department of Children and Families.