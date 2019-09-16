Fowler obit

Mrs. Ruth Fowler, 82 of Graceville passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Mrs. Ruth was born in Cordell, GA on December 5, 1936 to the late Robert Walls and Vessie Bailey Walls. Beloved mother and grandmother, she loved cooking and sharing not only with her family but also in the community. She was a member of New Home Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Buddy Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 11 a.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her husband Cecil Fowler, three brothers Fred Walls, James Walls and Clarence Walls.

Survived by one daughter Cindy Ward (Stancil), Slocomb, AL; one grandson Bobby Killacky (Rainey), Bushnell, FL; two great grandchildren Harley and Lucas Killacky; two brothers Kenneth Walls, Apopka, FL, Tommy Walls, Lockhart, FL; three sisters Kathleen Norris, Ferndale, FL, Ella Mae Martin, O’Brien, Florida, Grace Hurst, Samson, AL; a host of nieces and nephews.