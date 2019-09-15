Kenneth M. Reed, 88, of Grand Ridge died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehab Center in Marianna, FL.

A native of Independence, MO, Mr. Reed had resided in Jackson County for a number of years. He was a retired U. S. Air Force SMSGT having served his country for over 20 years.

His wife, Mary Reed and his parents, Mable and William Reed, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Gregory Reed and wife, Megan, a daughter, Deborah Reed, as well as their mother, Audrey Howze, all of Tampa; his siblings, Ellen, Jerry and Sharon, all of Independence, MO; sister-in-law, Nora Galloway Kirkland and husband John of Grand Ridge; grandchildren, Jason and wife Michelle, Diane and husband Ryan, Michael and Samuel, all of Tampa; great grandchildren, Ashton and Jayden, both of Tampa.

A private graveside funeral service will be held at Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson, Alabama, with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.