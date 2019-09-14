Welden obit

Miss Rainbow Aurora Isabella Nicolette Bree Olive Welden, 2 months old, passed away September 12, 2019 in Marianna, Florida. She was born July 6, 2019 in Panama City, Florida.

Rainbow is survived by her mother, Leslie Summer Young; her father, Kenneth Christopher Welden; four brothers, Walker Young, Roman Young, Maximus Young and Clayton Landry; two sisters, Julianna Young and Kynlee Young; maternal great-grandparents, Patricia and Frank Storey; paternal grandmother, Lisa Winter; maternal aunt, Savannah Stewart.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.