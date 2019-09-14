Taylor obit

Mrs. Elma Mae Taylor, age 93, of Caryville, Florida passed away September 10, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born March 21, 1926 in Cottondale, Florida to the late Calvin Bailey and Selma Swanson Bailey.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Taylor, three sons, Charles E. Taylor, Coy Lee Taylor and Ralph E. Taylor, one daughter, Tiny Taylor and one brother, Elzie Bailey.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by six sons, Calvin Taylor and wife Elaine of Caryville, FL, Ben Taylor and wife Felecia of Caryville, FL, Ronnie Taylor and wife Sandra of Caryville, FL, Jim Taylor and wife Jolyon of Caryville, FL, Danny Taylor and wife Rosie of Caryville, FL and Gary Taylor and wife Emily of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Martha Johnson and husband Jimmy of Bristol, FL and Marion Pitts and husband Henry of Bonifay, FL; 41 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 3:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson, Rev. John Chance and Rev. Gary Taylor officiating. Interment followed in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Calvary Baptist Church.