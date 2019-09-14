Students enjoy BCM cookout and water balloon challenge

In addition to academic excellence at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, one of the important elements of the college experience is the life-long friendships and memories that will be cherished forever. The Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) under the leadership of Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp and BCM Director Gracie McLean is already implementing events for the semester keeping students involved and engaged.

The first BCM event was held on August 24, which included a time of fellowship and fun during a cookout and water balloon challenge at the Lake Albert Pavilion. The event started off with a “cool” water balloon challenge where students tossed balloons through the air providing a great escape from the Florida heat. Following an enjoyable time with the water balloons, BCF Senior Korey Walters asked the blessing on the food then students selected grilled hotdogs or hamburgers, accompanied by chips, cookies, and drinks. “The event went really well and we were extremely happy that everyone was able to come out and enjoy themselves,” stated McLean. “Everyone had a lot of fun and I can’t wait until the next event.”

