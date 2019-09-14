Harris obit

Joan Hodges Harris, 96, of Marianna, Florida, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Joan worked along side her husband at Marianna Office Supply for many years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Marianna, demonstrating her unfaltering servitude to the Lord, working with children of all ages for many years. Joan’s true passion was playing the piano and singing hymns with the 4-5 year old’s during Sunday school. She was a long-standing member of the Marianna Woman’s Club where she won several awards for her beautiful, coveted crocheted afghans.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Fred Harris; her mother and father, Lottie Brackin Hodges Mendheim and Chester Hodges; siblings, Oneida Shirah, Lottie Sconyers, Kathryn Bachmann and Shelton Hodges; great-grandson, Jacob Maddox and son-in-law, Roy Pruett.

Survivors include her brother, James Hodges (Ester) of Dothan, Alabama; children, Larry Harris Sr. (Olene) and Susan Maddox-Pruett, all of Marianna, Florida; one granddaughter, Lorie Nable (Greg); grandsons, Larry Joe Harris Jr. (Linda), Kevin Harris (Brandi), Shannon Maddox (Sarah), Jason Maddox (Mary), Ben Maddox (Nikki), and Jeromy Maddox (Aryca); 19 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Mike Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Harris, Larry Joe Harris Jr., Shannon Maddox, Jason Maddox, Ben Maddox, Jeromy Maddox, Jesse Harris and Tyler Wilson.