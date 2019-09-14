BCF adds new admissions counselor

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) is excited and blessed to have Collin Dollar, a recent graduate, as the newest admissions counselor. Dollar graduated in May 2019 with his Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies and serves Grace Church in Bonifay, Fla., as the Student & College Director.

Dollar is a native of Thomasville, GA, who learned about BCF through students attending BCF serving as interns at his home church, First Baptist Church of Thomasville. Over time, the Lord cultivated a desire in Dollar’s life to serve Him within the local church. After visiting BCF during a Preview Day open house event, Dollar realized he was called to attend BCF and pursue a degree in Ministry Studies.

“Due to The Baptist College of Florida, I can say with confidence that I am a more Christ-centered, Word-driven, and Gospel-focused follower of Jesus,” stated Dollar. “I hope to encourage future students of The Baptist College of Florida as they consider how to use their lives for the glory of Christ.”

The Admissions Team at BCF is excited to have Dollar recruiting the next greatest generation of Christian leaders. Along with fellow counselor, Shawna Hatcher, Dollar will be traveling to college fairs, visiting local churches, and high schools. As admissions counselors, they will be responsible for connecting with prospective students, praying with families, and alleviating some of the questions within the sometimes cumbersome college application process.

Connecting with the BCF Admissions Team is easy and they would love to speak at your church or local high school about what God is doing at BCF. If you are interested in obtaining more information about BCF or if you or someone that you know is interested in pursuing Bible based, Christ centered, higher education — look no further than The Baptist College of Florida where students are “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®”.

For more information about financial aid or to learn about the degrees and programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.