Application deadline for Chipola Nursing Program

MARIANNA—Application deadline for Chipola College’s Spring 2020 Associate Degree Nursing program is Thursday, Sept. 19.

All prospective students are encouraged to apply for admission by 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. The Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program is nationally-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

A link to the application is available at: http://www.chipola.edu/instruct/Health-Sciences/ADNAdmissionsPacketSpring2020.pdf

For information, contact Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2316.