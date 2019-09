The Bonnett Pond Community Church will be celebrating its 71st anniversary on Sunday, September 22nd. Everyone is invited to this Homecoming Service with special invitations going to former pastors and members. Worship Service begins at 11:00 A.M. with Sunday School starting at 9:45. Lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall after services. Please join us for this time of special celebration at 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd.

