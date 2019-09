Students in all grades at Washington County Christian School were thrilled to host their grandparents on and off campus last week. Grandparents were treated to refreshments, songs, scripture, and opportunity to view projects and classrooms.

According to Principal Debbie Moore, “Kindergarten is the year that we traditionally host a fancy tea for grandparents off campus, and as usual, it was a huge success and a sweet time!”

More pictures can be found on their FaceBook page.