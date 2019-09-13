Pipkin obit

Charles Thomas Pipkin, 67, passed away at his home in High Springs, Fl on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Charles played on the Blue Devils football and track teams. He graduated in 1970 from Holmes County High School in Bonifay. He moved to Gainesville Florida and became an avid Florida Gator sports fan. He graduated from the University of Florida, with a Bachelor’s in Building Construction in 1977.

He is survived by his daughter Allison Pipkin of Atlanta, his ex-wife Nancy Watson of Alachua, Fl, his brother Kenneth Pipkin of Lynn Haven, Fl, three sisters: Gwen Wells of Marianna FL, Carol Baldwin of Starke, Fl, and Martha Nell and Gene Mefford of Colcord, Oklahoma. Also surviving are nephews Jamie and Polly Wells of Bonifay, Joe Wells of Panama City, Troy Wells of Dothan, and Philip Pipkin of Lynn Haven, and many cousins and friends in the Bonifay area.