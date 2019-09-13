Owens obit

Mrs. Alma Janet Owens, age 57, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 11, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born March 9, 1962 in Marianna, Florida to the late Taft Edgar Bush and Sybil Merritt Bush.

Mrs. Owens is survived by her husband, Dennis Mike Owens of Bonifay, Florida; two sons, Brad Owens of Bonifay, FL and Brian Owens of Panama City, FL; one daughter, Kristy Gainey and husband Russell of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Edgar Bush and wife Sara of Chipley, FL; five grandchildren, Rodney Gainey, Kamryn Gainey, Amanda Owens, Alexander Owens and Bella Owens; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Rev. Luke Owens officiating. Interment will follow in the Owens Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Little Rock Assembly of God Church.